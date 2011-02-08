Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:08 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Kathleen Barnato: Short Sales in Santa Barbara

Realtor Marisa Laurel Smith guides sellers every step of the way through what can be a difficult process

By Kathleen Barnato, Prudential California Realty | February 8, 2011 | 1:53 p.m.

Marisa Laurel Smith, SFR, has been a Realtor in the Santa Barbara area since 2005. When she started in real estate, there were few distressed properties on the market, but that has changed in the past few years.

Kathleen Barnato
Kathleen Barnato

Now, about 30 percent of sales in South Santa Barbara County are considered distressed — short sales (so called because the property sells for less than the amount owed to the bank, thus the bank comes up “short”; foreclosures; and REOs (“real estate owned” — property already foreclosed and owned by the bank).

In 2006, Smith realized that homeowners and the real estate community needed agents with expertise in bank short-sale procedures. She is now a Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource for the National Association of Realtors.

Through her long experience with short sales, she has established essential contacts with many different banking systems, from large ones such as Bank of America to small ones such as MorEquity. Networking and negotiating are among the most important skills she has developed.

This article will highlight some of the issues that sellers face when trying to complete a short sale. Future articles will look at short sales from the perspective of buyers, Realtors and neighboring property owners.

When handling a short sale, a listing agent has five main goals: (1) help the seller accept a sincere and realistic offer; (2) get the bank(s) that hold or service the note(s) to agree; (3) ensure that the seller is not required to contribute financially to the deal; (4) make sure the bank does not levy a deficiency judgment(s) on the seller; and (5) avoid a foreclosure.

Smith has represented dozens of short-sale clients, so she knows the transaction can be a difficult one. The loss of a private home is painful, especially for sellers who are unemployed or in poor health. Many sellers come to her after an application for a loan modification has failed. Others may be current on their payments, but decide they can no longer continue down the path of homeownership.

In any case, speed is of the essence, and so is moral support. Short sale can be a bewildering process. Every lender has its own rules and requirements, and Smith knows them backwards and forwards. Part counselor to sellers, part tough negotiator with the banks, she has the experience and knowledge needed to guide homeowners through the short-sale maze. 

Should you walk away from your property? The general consensus is that a short sale is better for your credit than a foreclosure. We can’t be absolutely certain that this is the case; the FICO score (credit score) is derived from a patented formula that constantly changes. But we do know that foreclosures are very damaging. Lenders do not regard foreclosure as a mutually agreed-upon settlement. By opting for short sale, sellers can usually qualify for a new home loan much more quickly than if they were to undergo foreclosure. 

For information on options available or a confidential consultation, Smith can be reached at 805.637.8893 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Kathleen Barnato is a Realtor with Prudential California Realty. She can be reached at 805.570.3366.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 