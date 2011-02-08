Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust Event to Focus on ‘Business Strategies for Success in 2011’

Keynote speaker Jane Applegate will discuss management, money and marketing

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 8, 2011 | 5:30 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust will host a business event titled “Revive and Thrive: Business Strategies for Success in 2011” from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Jane Applegate, founder of the Applegate Group Inc., a multimedia communications and consulting company, will be the keynote speaker.

Jane Applegate
Applegate, an award-winning former syndicated columnist for the Los Angeles Times and author of four books on small-business success, will speak about practical, proven strategies on business management, money and marketing.

“Montecito Bank & Trust is adding several new ways to support the growth and success of businesses in our communities,” Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, said in a news release. “We understand how vital the success of local businesses is to our economy, and we are proud to be partnering with a nationally recognized expert like Jane. We are interested to hear what local business owners are thinking about and see this event as a great forum for discussion.”

Montecito Bank and Trust’s Web site features Applegate’s monthly business column on its online business resource center.

“Southern California small-business owners are among the most resilient in the country,” Applegate said in the news release. “I’m looking forward to sharing and exchanging ideas with local entrepreneurs who have survived the Great Recession and are looking forward to better times in 2011.”

The Feb. 16 event will begin and conclude with a networking reception and will include a reserved copy of Applegate’s upcoming new book, 201 Great Ideas for Your Small Business. Montecito Bank & Trust is offering a discount on the event for customers.

Click here for more information and to register.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

