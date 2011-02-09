State Street Ballet’s ‘The Jungle Book’ to Swing Through Lobero

Sunday's performance of the classic Kipling tale is part of the ballet's Family Series

Children of all ages will enjoy the upcoming performance of The Jungle Book, part of the State Street Ballet’s Family Series, at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Lobero Theatre.

Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s famous novel, the State Street Ballet’s full-length original production of The Jungle Book is choreographed by artistic director Rodney Gustafson and ballet master Gary McKenzie, to an original score by composer and conductor Milan Svoboda of the Czech Republic.

True to his reputation, Gustafson gives this production the compelling energy that trademarks the company’s new works.

“Audiences will love how this story is brought to life, incorporating incredible dance, costumes and music,” Gustafson said.

The ballet follows the jubilant and sometimes treacherous adventure of Mowgli, who is lost by his parents only to be saved from the jaws of the evil tiger Shere Khan by a pack of wolves. The wolves raise Mowgli, teaching him difficult life lessons as all parents must do. As Mowgli grows, he learns about the laws of the jungle from a lovable bear named Baloo and a black panther named Bhageera.

When Mowgli is finally exposed to humans, he begins to question his own identity. In the end, he realizes his place is among humans and not the animals.

Leads include Yosuke Yamomoto as Mowgli (Jungle Boy), Lu Wang as Shere Khan (Tiger), Leila Drake as Bagheera (Panther); McKenzie as Baloo (Sloth Bear), Angela Rebelo as Kaa (Python), Sergei Domrachev as Jacala (Monkey King) and Jennifer Rowe as Messua (Young Woman).

Tickets to The Jungle Book, one show only, are $28 for adults and $18 for children (or students with ID). For tickets, click here or call the box office at 805.963.0761. For special rates for churches and schools, call Gloria Regan at 805.563.3262 x105.

— Barbara Burger is marketing director of the State Street Ballet.