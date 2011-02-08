Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Health Care Law Proving to Be Bad Medicine

We need reform that will reduce costs, improve care and expand access to coverage

By Tom Donohue | February 8, 2011 | 4:40 p.m.

Buoyed by two major court decisions ruling part or all of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act to be unconstitutional, Senate Republicans last week took an unsuccessful run at repealing the new health-care law.

Although the House of Representatives passed repeal legislation on Jan. 19, it was always considered unlikely that the Senate would successfully follow suit. Even if it had, President Barack Obama surely would have vetoed the bill. But none of this changes the fact that the law is impractical, unworkable and a major step backward.

We find more evidence of this as each day passes. Supporters of the bill promised that it would lower costs and allow individuals who like their existing coverage to keep it. Instead, costs are rising, and health plans are being forced to change. Officials — including the chief actuary at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — have already raised the cost estimates of the bill and have acknowledged that the savings earmarked for Medicare will never materialize.

In some states, Medicare Advantage participants are being told that their plans will no longer be available. Workers who have been banking on employer-based coverage when they retire are being told not to count on it. And as premiums rise, owing in part to the new mandates, many companies are thinking about ending their employer-based plans and moving workers into government-run exchanges.

Speaking of mandates, the health-care law is unleashing a new wave of costly and confusing regulations. In addition to creating 159 new agencies, commissions, panels and other bodies, it grants extraordinary powers to the Department of Health and Human Services to redefine health care as we know it. At the time of this writing, HHS has granted more than 700 waivers to the law — a revealing acknowledgment that the law is unworkable.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce opposed this law and favors its repeal. But I learned some time ago that you can’t beat something with nothing. That’s why the chamber has long advocated for common-sense solutions that will reduce costs, improve care and expand access to coverage.

We’ve been strong proponents of health care IT, medical liability reform and better pooling options for small businesses. We can adopt many other reasonable reforms that will strengthen consumer choice, increase competition and make health care more affordable.

The president has always invited his opponents to offer him their best ideas, and we think these are very good ones that would attract substantial bipartisan support. The ball is now in his court.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 