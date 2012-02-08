Goleta Seeks Public Input on Law Enforcement Services

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the City of Goleta will be conducting two focus groups to gather input on law enforcement services in Goleta, and focus group participants are needed.

These discussions will help the city gain a more detailed understanding of the way the participants feel about law enforcement needs and services in the community.

Each focus group will be 90 minutes long. The first group will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The group size is limited to 15 people. The discussions will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B.

The city and consultant will address confidentiality at the beginning of the meetings and clearly explain how the results will be used.

The city contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services and has done so since incorporation in 2002. The current contract is in its fifth and final fiscal year ending on June 30. An independent third-party consultant was hired to conduct an in-depth study to analyze the city’s law enforcement services.

As part of the full study, the focus group component is one way for community members to express their concerns and opinions of law enforcement in Goleta.

For more information and to reserve a spot, contact senior management analyst Jaime Valdez at 805.961.7568 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.