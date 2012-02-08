Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:22 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Check Up on Your Health with New Diabetes Risk Test

March 27 Is American Diabetes Association Alert Day

By Larry Kreider for Right at Home of Santa Barbara | February 8, 2012 | 8:39 p.m.

Nearly 26 million Americans live with diabetes, yet 7 million of these people don’t even know they have the blood sugar disease. To help prevent and diagnose diabetes in all Americans, March 27 is American Diabetes Association Alert Day, a call for people nationwide to take the new Diabetes Risk Test to determine if they are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 percent of cases and is on the rise in the United States.

This year’s 24th Annual American Diabetes Association Alert Day offers a more accurate Diabetes Risk Test and Facebook access. Participants are encouraged to take the test and share the free questionnaire with their social networks.

More than 600,000 people took the Diabetes Risk Test in 2011, and the American Diabetes Association hopes to surpass that number this year through the Alert Day’s “Take It. Share It.” theme.

Right at Home of Santa Barbara encourages everyone of all ages to take the new Diabetes Risk Test,” owner Larry Kreider said. “The questions are simple and quick, and you can participate with family members, friends, classmates and work colleagues to protect your health together.”

An estimated 79 million Americans — one in three U.S. children and adults — have pre-diabetes, higher than normal blood sugar, which puts them at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes. Generally, diagnosis occurs seven to 10 years after onset of the disease, leaving many people with debilitating and deadly complications, such as heart and kidney disease, blindness, stroke and amputation.

Often, people with Type 2 diabetes have no symptoms of the disease, but common symptoms can include:

» Frequent urination

» Unusual thirst

» Extreme hunger

» Unusual weight loss

» Extreme fatigue and irritability

» Frequent infections (particularly skin, gum or bladder)

» Blurred vision

» Cuts/bruises that heal slowly

» Tingling or numbness in the hands/feet

The ADA works to prevent and cure diabetes, and the new Diabetes Risk Test asks basic questions about age, weight, family history and other potential risks for pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes. Participants receive preventive tips, and those at high risk are encouraged to talk with their health-care provider.

Leading risk factors for Type 2 diabetes include being overweight, sedentary, over age 45 and having a family history of diabetes. Individuals in the following population segments face increased possibility for undiagnosed diabetes:

» Older Americans — diabetes risks increase with age. One out of every four Americans age 65 or older has diabetes.

» Certain ethnic populations including African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic/Latinos, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders.

» Women who have had a baby of nine pounds or more at birth.

Individuals can prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes through:

» A healthy weight — losing just 7 percent of body weight (15 pounds if you weigh 200 pounds) helps control diabetes.

» Regular physical activity — exercise helps lower blood glucose and can decrease the need for insulin or diabetes pills.

» Healthy eating — Diabetes.org offers meal and snack guidelines and flavorful recipes for diabetics and those prone to the disease.

The ADA’s local offices are working with community organizations to promote Diabetes Alert Day. In addition to the March 27 event, the Diabetes Risk Test is available in English and Spanish year-round at StopDiabetes.com or by calling 800.DIABETES.

— Larry Kreider is the owner of Right at Home of Santa Barbara. For more information, click here, call 805.962.0555 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Sign up for Right at Home’s free adult caregiving eNewsletter, Caring Right at Home.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 