Goleta Rotary Evening Club Helps Dos Pueblos Students with Mock Interviews

Members pose tough questions in preparing students for real-life job interviews

By Lynn Cederquist for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club | February 8, 2012 | 2:45 p.m.

Members of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club recently volunteered at Dos Pueblos High School to help with mock interviews with students, to better prepare them for real-life job interviews.

Career counselor Lori Clayton organized and coordinated with the Rotary Club for a week of scheduled student interviews. Students were required to submit their resumes to the interviewers and answers some interesting and often tough questions.

Example: What is your dream career, and why did you choose it? What are your strengths, skills and qualifications? Tell me about a difficult situation, and how did you handle it? What would you do if you were the only one on the team who is doing all the work? These are hard questions for most adults, and it was amazing how well the students from Dos Pueblos did in the mock interviews.

The Rotary members were impressed, not only with the students, but with the teachers and especially with the professional skills and inspiration they receive from counselors such as Clayton.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

