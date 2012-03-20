Michael Lewis, Author of ‘Moneyball’ and ‘The Blind Side,’ to Speak at UCSB

Arts & Lectures will host an evening with the acclaimed writer on April 4

UCSB Arts & Lectures announces the addition of a rare public appearance by one of America’s most acclaimed writers to its super-charged spring 2012 lineup.

An Evening with Michael Lewis will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Tickets are $30 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online.

Lewis, a shrewd observer of politics, finance and the American scene, renowned best-selling author and former Wall Street bond salesman, combines keen insight with his signature wit, making him one of today’s foremost social commentators. Recent Hollywood flicks Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, and The Blind Side were adapted from his popular books probing professional sports.

A darkly humorous chronicler of the financial meltdown and the era leading up to it, his books include The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine and, most recently, Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event, which is supported by Susan and Craig McCaw.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.