U.S. Youth Volleyball League Opens Registration for Goleta Program

Eight-week league for children ages 7 to 15 will run from April to June at Girsh Park

By Trisha Ozawa for the U.S. Youth Volleyball League | February 8, 2012 | 3:34 p.m.

The U.S. Youth Volleyball League is bringing a fun-filled season of volleyball to Goleta this spring.

The eight-week league will run from April to June at Girsh Park in Goleta. All children ages 7 to 15 are invited to enjoy instructional volleyball practices and games that focus on participation, sportsmanship and fun!

The USYVL’s mission is to provide every child ages 7 to 15 a chance to learn and play volleyball in a fun, safe, supervised environment. A large portion of the USYVL is fueled by volunteers.

Volunteering is a great opportunity to work with the youth in promoting their confidence and self-esteem while sharing the sport of volleyball. Coaches, registration assistants and first aid volunteer positions are always available at every site.

For more information on registration, volunteer positions and a location near you, click here or call 888.988.7985.

— Trisha Ozawa is a programs coordinator for the U.S. Youth Volleyball League.

 
