Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Williams Joins National Movement Against Sugary Drinks

Assemblyman plans to introduce legislation banning sports drinks from schools

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 8, 2012 | 1:09 p.m.

After hearing the frustration of parents, teens, communities and health advocates throughout the state and across the nation about the runaway marketing of sugary drinks to youths, Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, is urging Californians to learn more about these beverages and be mindful of what we put in our bodies.

In an effort to mobilize against the most prominent factor contributing to our nation’s obesity epidemic, Williams is supporting the national Kick the Can campaign at www.kickthecan.info, the go-to source for those who want to learn the truth about sugary drinks and how to fight back against the beverage industry and the liquid sugar they try to pump into our bodies.

“We really want folks to realize that it’s not just carbonated soda pop, but all these sugary drinks are giving us an abundance of something we don’t need, and there is research that is directly contributing to higher incidents of obesity,” said Williams, a member of the Assembly Committee on Health. “Many youth — even adults — don’t know the harm of these drinks. We can educate and help our community make better, more healthful choices. Besides, water is a much better beverage option.”

In the coming weeks, Williams will be introducing a piece of legislation to ban sugary sports drinks from schools and help promote healthier choices for middle and high school students.

KickTheCan.info is a project of the California Center for Public Health Advocacy and serves as a home base for a national movement challenging the power of pop.

Visitors can access a variety of information and advocacy tools and even participate in the movement by posting videos, photos and comments to describe their frustration with the ubiquity of sugary drinks, showcase over-the-top advertising and highlight local campaign successes to inspire others to change the beverage world in which we live.

The California Center for Public Health Advocacy is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that raises awareness about critical public health issues and mobilizes communities to promote the establishment of effective state and local health policies.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 