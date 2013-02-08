Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:55 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Akron/Family Band Brings Unique Brand to Muddy Waters

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 8, 2013 | 3:08 p.m.

The Akron/Family band probably felt right at home in the tiny Muddy Waters Coffee House, one of Santa Barbara’s smallest and most intimate venues.

The experimental rock band that formed more than a decade ago in New York began their career playing regular gigs at the Gimmie Coffee shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It was in that same spirit that local indie music fans packed the house for a concert by the diverse and unpredictable trio.

The band, composed of drummer Dana Janssen, guitarist Seth Olinsky and bass player Miles Seaton, did not disappoint, playing one of their most intense and experimental sets to date, full of songs taken mostly from their latest album, Sub Verses. The album, set to be released April 30, is a fierce departure form the band’s earlier albums, all unique in their own right.

The Santa Barbara concert featured nearly two hours of feedback infused jam rock that would break into frenzied hard rock spasms of sound. The band talks about their music in terms of feelings versus actual sounds: “Our story, a story, all stories. Told in verses, in underground language, in sub frequencies. Not audible, only felt, intuited, imagined in some deepest psychic space that you are yet to know.”

Fans reacted positively to the new wall of noise that the band presented. This unpredictable trio has been offering up an ever changing sound, always interesting for over a decade, and they don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 