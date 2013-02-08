Akron/Family Band Brings Unique Brand to Muddy Waters

The Akron/Family band probably felt right at home in the tiny Muddy Waters Coffee House, one of Santa Barbara’s smallest and most intimate venues.

The experimental rock band that formed more than a decade ago in New York began their career playing regular gigs at the Gimmie Coffee shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It was in that same spirit that local indie music fans packed the house for a concert by the diverse and unpredictable trio.

The band, composed of drummer Dana Janssen, guitarist Seth Olinsky and bass player Miles Seaton, did not disappoint, playing one of their most intense and experimental sets to date, full of songs taken mostly from their latest album, Sub Verses. The album, set to be released April 30, is a fierce departure form the band’s earlier albums, all unique in their own right.

The Santa Barbara concert featured nearly two hours of feedback infused jam rock that would break into frenzied hard rock spasms of sound. The band talks about their music in terms of feelings versus actual sounds: “Our story, a story, all stories. Told in verses, in underground language, in sub frequencies. Not audible, only felt, intuited, imagined in some deepest psychic space that you are yet to know.”

Fans reacted positively to the new wall of noise that the band presented. This unpredictable trio has been offering up an ever changing sound, always interesting for over a decade, and they don’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.