Bill Daley Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care as Personal Care Services Manager

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is proud to announce that Bill Daley has joined the organization as manager for personal care services.

This vital program coordinates caregivers who assist clients with daily activities, household chores and companionship. He believes strongly in supporting his staff with education and training to ensure they are providing the best possible care to VNHC clients, helping them remain in their homes.

Daley has a degree in business management from the University of Redlands and brings more than 20 years of experience in the health-care industry. Most recently, he worked as a branch manager with AccentCare in another community.

Daley enjoys cycling, running and spending time with his wife, Kalli, who is the assistant principal at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information about Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.