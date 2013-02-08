Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:59 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Let Cádiz Seduce Your Senses with Valentine’s Day Menu

By Jennifer Guess for Cádiz | February 8, 2013 | 2:13 p.m.

From the tranquil glow of the Moroccan lanterns to the Old World aura of the Southern-Spanish architecture, the ambiance at Cádiz is intrinsically romantic. Add expertly crafted cocktails, a curated collection of fine wines and exquisite cuisine to the mix, and voilà — Cádiz has all the necessary ingredients to seduce your senses, and is the ideal place to dine with your darling this Valentine’s Day.

Chef John Pettitt has lovingly crafted a special three-course prix fixe menu for the occasion. Menu highlights include chilled white gazpacho with pickled shrimp, grapefruit, almonds and cucumber, oysters on the half shell with caviar lime and celery mignonette, grilled New York strip with confit potatoes, mustard greens and a Dijon red wine reduction, and grilled kurobuta pork loin with cannellini beans, red cabbage, rosemary and shallot jus.

Tempting treats like chocolate peanut butter crunch with citrus marmalade, and red velvet cake with peppermint and vanilla crème fraîche will make for a sweet ending to the meal.

Cadiz’s three-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu is $55 per person (tax and gratuity additional).

Can’t make it for Valentine’s Day? Start a new Sunday tradition with your friends and family with Sunday Suppers at Cádiz! Chef Pettitt is offering a delectable three-course menu at a savory price of only $30 every Sunday night (tax and gratuity additional).

Enjoy seasonal dishes made with local ingredients like baby beet “Carpaccio” salad with ricotta, pepitos, winter greens and truffle vinaigrette, grana padano risotto with kabocha squash, kale and sage brown butter, and blueberry cheesecake parfait with citrus shortbread.

Make a reservation for romance this Valentine’s Day or save a table for Sunday Supper by calling Cádiz at 805.770.2760.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Cádiz.

 
