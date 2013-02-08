Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Carbajal Announces First District Openings for County Boards, Commissions

By Jeremy Tittle for Santa Barbara County | February 8, 2013 | 8:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: Montecito Board of Architectural Review, Montecito Planning Commission, South County Board of Architectural Review and the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County.

“Serving on a county board or commission is an excellent opportunity for area residents to become actively involved with local government by offering their insight and experience on important issues,” Carbajal said. “I encourage those with an interest in serving on one of these commissions to consider applying for one of these openings.”

The following is a brief description of the subject commissions:

» Montecito Planning Commission — Members are recommended by Supervisor Carbajal and are appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as a whole. The MPC acts as the land-use decision-making authority for the Montecito Planning Area. It is charged with implementing and upholding the Montecito Community Plan policies. There is one upcoming vacancy. Applicants must live within the Montecito Planning Area.

» Montecito Board of Architectural Review — The MBAR reviews planning projects within the Montecito Planning area to ensure that they adhere to County Land Use Policies and the Montecito Community Plan and Design Guidelines. There is one opening that must be filled by a licensed architect.

» South County Board of Architectural Review — The SBAR works to ensure that planning permit applications adhere to County Land Use Policies and Design Guidelines within the unincorporated areas of southern Santa Barbara County outside of the Montecito Planning Area. There is one vacancy for a First District representative. Applicants must be licensed architects.

» Mosquito and Vector Management District — The purpose of the district is to provide vector surveillance, prevention, abatement and control services to property owners and residents within the service area of the district. Board members are responsible to review district business and authorize fiscal and operational actions that are recommended by staff. There is one vacancy for a South Coast representative.

For an application form, click here or call Supervisor Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

In order to be considered, applications need to be returned to Supervisor Carbajal’s office or the Clerk of the Board by Feb. 28.

— Jeremy Tittle is an executive assistant for Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 
