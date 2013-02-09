Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:03 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Four Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 9, 2013 | 1:53 a.m.

Four flu-related deaths have been reported in Santa Barbara County this season, and there has been an increase in flu activity, according to the Public Health Department.

Every case involved an individual older than age of 60, and three out of four deaths were in people older than age 80, said Susan Klein-Rothschild, a department spokeswoman.

The county also has seen an increase over the previous week in the number of people in hospital emergency departments with influenza-type illness, and local hospital labs have reported testing more patients with rapid tests than the last week, she added.

“We have ongoing surveillance of emergency departments, some labs and some medical providers in the community,” Klein-Rothschild said. “It is not all providers reporting to us.”

The county is in the middle of the peak season for flu, and the Public Health Department encourages everyone to take precautions, including getting vaccinated, practicing good hand hygiene, and covering coughs and sneezes.

San Luis Obispo County has reported three flu-associated deaths within the past few weeks, public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said.

She said the flu could have contributed to other medical issues the people had, and the actual causes of death are being reviewed by the county coroner. All three cases — people ages 38 to 90 — had positive test results for the flu.

“The only mandated reporting up to the state is for deaths for individuals younger than 65, so that’s the information we release publicly,” she said. “The numbers of total people testing positive has been up in the last couple of weeks. This is a bit of an earlier peak; it’s usually more into February or early March, so it has been slightly earlier and slightly steeper as to the number of cases.”

Santa Barbara County public health officials say the symptoms for the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting.

Young children, elderly people and pregnant women are among the high-risk groups for serious flu-related complications.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 