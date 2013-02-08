Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich Speaking Friday Night at Lobero

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich on Friday will deliver his first major address since leaving office after 16 years in Congress.

Kucinich will present his plan to restore America’s future by developing a culture of peace at the 12th Annual Frank K. Kelly Lecture on Humanity’s Future at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. The event is free and open to the public.

Kucinich, a former mayor of Cleveland and Ohio state senator, was the leading voice in Congress for 16 years on issues related to peace.

He is a global advocate. He has spent his career in service of peace building and for avoiding and ending wars. As a member of Congress, he authored legislation that would establish a cabinet-level Department of Peace to seek alternatives to war and to end conflict. Today that legislation, House Resolution 808, has become a global movement for a systematic approach for peace.

Friday night’s speech will be the first time Kucinich has spoken about his time in Congress and what he learned during 16 years serving in the nation’s capital. He will address the root causes of violence in society and discuss the future of the peace movement.

The Lobero Theatre is located at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara. The event is sponsored by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.