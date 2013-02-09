Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Concert to Feature Bach, Prokofiev

The Santa Barbara Music Club will offer a free concert at 3 p.m. this Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program will contain the Romeo and Juliet Suite by Sergei Prokofiev, performed on the piano by Donna Massello-Chiacos; the Dance Preludes by Witold Lutoslawski, played by clarinetist Nancy Mathison, with Massello-Chiacos on piano; Johann Sebastian Bach’s Suite No. 3 in C-Major for Unaccompanied Cello, BWV 1009, played by cellist Rebecca Shasberger; plus “The Swan” from Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals and Carnival of Venice by Giulio Briccialdi, performed by flautist Tracy Harris and pianist Svetlana Rudikova-Harris.

Of course, this Bach cello suite dominates any program on which it appears (which may, indirectly, be why we are going to hear “The Swan” played on a flute). All or any of Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello, BWV 1007-1012 will tower above whatever musical mountain range you choose to put them in.

The Prokofiev will have its own grandeur, I’m sure. The composer made his own piano reduction of his ballet masterpiece, Romeo and Juliet in 1937, calling it Romeo and Juliet: Ten Pieces for Piano, Opus 75 (he was, after all, a viruoso pianist, and always made a hit when he played this in concert).

I should imagine that Massello-Chiacos will be treating us to some or all of Opus 75.

