Highway 154 Roadwork Near Los Olivos to Begin Monday

Caltrans will resume a paving operation on Highway 154 from the Highway 101/154 interchange (north of Buellton) to the intersection of Baseline Avenue and Edison Street beginning Monday, weather permitting.

This roadwork will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control with a delay not to exceed 15 minutes. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists, who may use Highway 246 as an alternate route. There will be no roadwork on Saturday.

The contractor for this $2.1 million repaving project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.