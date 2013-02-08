Looking Good Santa Barbara Seeking Nominees for Spirit of Service Awards

Looking Good Santa Barbara is seeking nominees for the Ninth Annual Spirit of Service Awards.

The Spirit of Service Awards Program honors those in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse and recycle) and contributing to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

The winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on May 8.

KEYT reporter bureau chief Tracy Lehr will emcee the event, and Mayor Helene Schneider will present each award recipient with a Spirit of Service Award.

The deadline for nominations is March 8.

For more information, please access the official nomination form, which can be downloaded or submitted online by clicking here. Requests for nomination forms are also available upon request from Looking Good Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Lorraine Cruz Carpenter at 805.448.0886 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a City of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services program.

— Lorraine Cruz Carpenter represents the City of Santa Barbara.