Registration Kicks Off for Mental Wellness Center Walk/Run

The Mental Wellness Center is seeking walkers/runners to form teams or participate individually in its second annual Walk/Run for Mental Wellness on Sunday, April 28.

Participants can register by clicking here and then clicking on the Walk/Run registration button.

The 5K/10K walk/run will take place at Lower Manning Park in Montecito. The Friends of the Mental Wellness Center, a volunteer auxiliary composed of community members concerned about the recent dramatic reduction in public funding of some MWC services, are the organizers of the walk/run.

Proceeds from the walk/run benefit the Recovery Learning Center at the Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara’s only rehabilitation and social center for adults and families affected by mental illness.

Registration is $40 for general participants and $25 for students and clients of the Mental Wellness Center, with 100 percent event registration fees going to support the Recovery Learning Center at the Mental Wellness Center.

The Friends of the Mental Wellness Center’s goal is to raise $75,000 from the walk/run, which would restore and expand services provided by the Recovery Learning Center. Sponsorships would help defray the costs of the walk itself, allowing all ticket sales and funds raised from the walk/run go directly to the Recovery Learning Center.

“We are so motivated to raise as much money to support the critical work of the Mental Wellness Center in the community,” said Kimberly Delgado, chair of the Friends of the Mental Wellness Center. “The Mental Wellness Center is a lifeline of support for those who face the challenges of mental illness and their families. Everyone in Santa Barbara should get behind this effort.”

For additional information, click here or call the Mental Wellness Center at 805.884.8440.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Mental Wellness Center.