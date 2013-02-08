Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:00 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann Elected to Coastal Housing Coalition Board

By Julia Ullemeyer for the Coastal Housing Coalition | February 8, 2013 | 1:44 p.m.

Reyne Stapelmann has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Coastal Housing Coalition, it was announced by Lisa Plowman, president of the board.

Stapelmann is a broker associate with Prudential California Realty since 2002 and has sharpened her skills with the additional designations of GRI (Graduate Real Estate Institute), SRES (Senior Real Estate Specialist) and ABR (Accredited Buyer Representative). Most recently she received her SFR (Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource).

Stapelmann has been actively involved in the local community. She was a Goleta planning commissioner from 2010 to 2012. She is currently a director of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, chairman of the Grievance Committee and a member of Rotary International.

“We are very pleased to have Reyne Stapelmann on the board,” Plowman said. “She brings a wealth of information regarding housing and housing needs to our organization.”

For more information about the Coastal Housing Coalition, click here or call 882-1475.

— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.

