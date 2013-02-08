Voting Under Way for Nonprofit to Win Private Cloud, IT Support

Six nonprofits in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties have made the short list to win three years of free private cloud and IT support. The winner will be decided by community votes.

Everyone who would like to participate in the voting process is being asked to go to www.ciosolutions.com/vote. One vote per email address allowed. Only residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura or San Luis Obispo counties may participate. Voting ends Feb. 28.

The contest is being sponsored by CIO Solutions, one of the Tri-Counties’ largest IT companies. The nominated nonprofits are the Family Service Agency, the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, New Beginnings Counseling Center, PathPoint, People’s Self-Help Housing and the Rescue Mission Alliance.

“This is one way we can give back to the Tri-County communities that have helped our company to become successful,” CIO Solutions President Eric Egolf said. “Charities are still experiencing tremendous financial strain due to reduced government grant and individual donor support during these challenging economic times. We thought what better way to help than to give one of them some free support for three years.

“We realize that a lot of firms and companies in the Tri-Counties do pro bono work of one kind or another. This is something we could do — better than anyone in Central California. It represents about $200,000 worth of free support over three years. We could have picked a nonprofit ourselves, but didn’t feel positioned to know them all, so decided to include the community and let the community decide.”

CIO Solutions’ free private cloud services will be a combination of the following — whatever is best suited for the winner: Hosted Exchange, Hosted Desktops, Dedicated Private Cloud Servers, and/or On-Premise IT Management.

For those who don’t yet know what private clouds are, they’re the latest protected way to back up and guard computer data. According to CIO Solutions, private clouds guard data better than current server technology. They cost less than most IT departments currently spend on hardware, software, server and computer maintenance. They use less energy, which saves on electric bills. They work faster. They’re more stable and reliable, providing more computer uptime. And they can be tailor-sized to fit almost any organization’s computing needs.

“The six nonprofits who made the short list were all vetted according to the number of nominations they received during the January nomination phase of the contest as well as their need for this level of service,” Egolf said. “The number of votes each nonprofit receives at this stage of the contest will determine who wins the three years of IT help.”

The contest is called The CIO Solutions Tri-County Private Cloud Giveaway Contest. The winner will be announced in March after all votes have been counted.

For more information, click here and/or call 805.692.6700. The company has also created a “test drive” page, available by clicking here, so that people can see how private clouds work.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing CIO Solutions.