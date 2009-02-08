Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Camerata Pacifica Enlightens at Hahn Hall

A delightfully energetic program in an intimate setting says it all for classical music fans.

By Margo Kline, Noozhawk Contributor | February 8, 2009 | 2:32 a.m.

Camerata Pacifica brought five brilliant artists to Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West on Friday evening for a program that managed to be both succinct and comprehensive.

It was succinct — one piece each by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Felix Mendelssohn. It was also comprehensive in that both selections were string quintets, written at the top of their composers’ respective forms. The artists were violinists Catherine Leonard and Nurit Pacht, violists Toby Appel and Richard Yongjae O’Neill and the cellist Ani Aznavoorian.

The difficulty lies in being sufficiently objective, in light of what occurred before the actual concert. Artistic director Adrian Spence took the stage to denounce another Santa Barbara music critic in the strongest terms. As a critic, I winced a bit, but as a music lover I had to agree with his thesis — that savaging classical music is simply not OK. Several in the audience called out encouragement to Spence, one man barking, “We don’t read that paper anyway!” More about this below, but first to the concert.

Catherine Leonard
Catherine Leonard
Mozart’s String Quartet in C Major, K 515 was composed only a few years before his tragically early death. Musicologists have said Mozart wrote it, and many other works, mainly out of the desperate need for money. Probably nothing produced out of necessity has ever been so joyful or of such high purpose.

Leonard, an Irish violinist, took the first violin part and made it soar, with Pacht on second violin. Appel played the first viola, his expressive face registering delight. Young O’Neill was visibly focused on the second viola part. Aznavoorian brought her customary grace to the cello line.

After intermission came the Mendelssohn, written a couple of generations after the Mozart but echoing its classicism, along with Mendelssohn’s romantic ideas. The violins and violas switched chairs, and Pacht led the chase with brio. Conversely, O’Neill seemed to relax a bit and obviously enjoyed his first viola part. Again, Aznavoorian played with strength and lyricism, just like always.

Now a few words about Spence’s remarks at the beginning. I have not read any reviews by the offending critic, because I don’t read the newspaper for which he writes. As noted, some audience members expressed similar feelings after Spence spoke.

Spence gave a spirited defense of classical music, classical musicians and composers who are generally revered. He pointed out that concerts such as this one permit audiences and performers to come together and share a communication that only such concerts can provide. He declared that CD recordings are more “perfect” but the communion is in the concert hall. He was vigorously applauded for his stand.

Serious music, commonly called “classical,” is the object of devotion by its practitioners and its listeners. Economics usually require a certain amount of pay-as-you-go (not always; see the Santa Barbara Music Club concerts). But far more important than any financial consideration is the emotional, or even spiritual, component of this music.

It could be compared to attending a religious service at a church, temple or synagogue. Harsh criticism seems out of place.

Margo Kline covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 