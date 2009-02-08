Jewish Federation Names Zonen New Board President

The senior deputy district attorney has been an active federation member for 20 years.

Ron Zonen has been named president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s board of directors, the nonprofit organization has announced. He has been an active part of the federation for more than 20 years.

The mission of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, 524 Chapala St., is to provide rescue, relief and rehabilitation locally and abroad to people of all backgrounds. The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center houses an array of programs, including Jewish Family Service, which provides counseling, social services, recreational and educational programs as well as an active volunteer program helping vulnerable populations lik the isolated, the homebound and elderly.

Portraits of Survival is a permanent exhibition and educational resource utilizing the experiences of local Holocaust survivors, to engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds around issues of discrimination and moral responsibility. Art at the JCC offers ongoing art shows open to the public and the federation’s Young Adult program provides fun, community-oriented activities for young adults.

All of the federation’s programs and activities are open to everyone, regardless of cultural, religious or socio-economic background. A core value of Jewish Federation is to give back to the entire community, and all are welcome.

Zonen is joined on the board by officers Lauren Katz, vice president/campaign chairwoman; Joan Rothenberg, secretary; Janet Stevenson, treasurer; and Michael Nissenson, immediate past president; and by board members Ralph Baxter, Lorna Berger, Judi Kahan, Mel Keimach, Edward Lowenschuss, Marti Martine, Josh Rabinowitz, David Shor, Carol Spungen, Gail Teton-Landis and Ira Youdovin.

Click here for more information on the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara or call 805.957.1116.

