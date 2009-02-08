Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Heroes Without a Dollar Sign

Once again, public employees race to the rescue.

By Mark Shields | February 8, 2009 | 12:43 a.m.

The crew of the Jan. 15 US Airways Flight 1549Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger III, first officer Jeffrey Skiles, and flight attendants Sheila Dail, Donna Dent and Doreen Walsh — deserve all the public praise they have received, and more, for their incredibly cool and heroically courageous leadership and actions in saving all 155 lives on board while “landing” their Airbus 320 on New York’s Hudson River.

Mark Shields
Mark Shields
But as Sullenberger nobly and accurately emphasizes: There were countless other heroes that cold January day in addition to the admirable US Airways quintet. To listen to the three-and-a-half minutes of tapes released by the Federal Aviation Administration is to hear, for the first time, the composed know-how of Patrick Harten, a 10-year veteran air traffic controller. Under unimaginable pressure, Sullenberger, Harten and a number of other air traffic controllers (whose names I do not know) comprise the very definition of professionalism.

Even before the aircraft touched the arctic waters of the Hudson, the “first responders” were racing to the rescue. The crews of the New York Waterway and Circle Line ferries rushed to help. Once again, the men and women of the New York Police Department and the Fire Department of New York more than answered the call and met the challenge. Fire and rescue workers from New Jersey’s Hudson County Sheriff’s Department and fire and rescue teams provided valuable help.

This is a great American story with a New York City dateline. New York has been too much in the news of late with sordid stories about the rampant, almost criminal greed among the elites of the city’s financial district. New York, to read the headlines, must be a place where the smartest know the price of everything and the value of nothing. They are full of guile and know all the angles.

But the people who came to save strangers — strangers facing death by drowning in the Hudson — were also New Yorkers. These New Yorkers were not motivated by the almighty buck, however. Profit was not their feverish pursuit. Most of them were public servants — that’s right, public employees.

Do you remember the 343 New York firefighters who marched into the fires of Hell on 9/11? Just like the 114 firefighters who died in the line of duty last year and the 132 police officers who gave their lives, they too were public employees.

Public employees — that subspecies commentators and candidates love to belittle and attack. If they are not incompetent and surly, the caricature goes, they are zealous meddlers bent on crippling the initiative and ingenuity of the captains of capitalism. You’ve heard about them: the faceless bureaucrats who’ve never met a payroll.

It’s been too long since an American leader spoke publicly the way President John F. Kennedy did in his first State of the Union: “Let the public service be a proud and lively career.”

Yes, there are incompetent and surly public employees. But surliness and incompetence are not entirely alien to our vaunted private sector, either.

The next time you hear about a teacher giving up her free time to help a struggling child, or a social worker comforting a family in distress, or a young Marine risking his own life to save three buddies, please remember that they — like the firefighter and the cop and those “first responders” on the Hudson that fateful January afternoon — in addition to being American heroes, are all public employees.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 