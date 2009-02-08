Santa Maria Public Library: Digital Bookmobile Offers Free Download Event

The Santa Maria Public Library will host the Digital Bookmobile, an immersive download experience inside a high-tech tractor-trailer, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Digital Bookmobile will be located in the parking lot south of the library, 421 S. McClelland St., adjacent to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Readers of all ages are invited to engage digital downloading through interactive demonstrations and experience the Santa Maria Public Library’s audio book and eBook download service at this free event. Click here to check out and download digital titles any time, anywhere.

“The future is here today,” said City Librarian Jack Buchanan. “People who think the library is just about books need to step into this time machine and find out what’s going on.”

The Digital Bookmobile is housed inside an 18-wheel tractor-trailer. The 74-foot community outreach vehicle is a high-tech update of the traditional bookmobile that has served communities for decades. The vehicle is equipped with broadband Internet-connected PCs, high-definition monitors, premium sound systems, and a variety of portable media players, all of which help visitors explore the Santa Maria Public Library’s download service. Interactive learning stations give visitors an opportunity to search the digital media collection, use supported mobile devices, and download and enjoy eBooks, audio books, music, and video from the library.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.