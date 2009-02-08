Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Public Library: Digital Bookmobile Offers Free Download Event

By Mark van de Kamp | February 8, 2009 | 4:10 p.m.

The Santa Maria Public Library will host the Digital Bookmobile, an immersive download experience inside a high-tech tractor-trailer, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Digital Bookmobile will be located in the parking lot south of the library, 421 S. McClelland St., adjacent to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Readers of all ages are invited to engage digital downloading through interactive demonstrations and experience the Santa Maria Public Library’s audio book and eBook download service at this free event. Click here to check out and download digital titles any time, anywhere.

“The future is here today,” said City Librarian Jack Buchanan. “People who think the library is just about books need to step into this time machine and find out what’s going on.”

The Digital Bookmobile is housed inside an 18-wheel tractor-trailer. The 74-foot community outreach vehicle is a high-tech update of the traditional bookmobile that has served communities for decades. The vehicle is equipped with broadband Internet-connected PCs, high-definition monitors, premium sound systems, and a variety of portable media players, all of which help visitors explore the Santa Maria Public Library’s download service. Interactive learning stations give visitors an opportunity to search the digital media collection, use supported mobile devices, and download and enjoy eBooks, audio books, music, and video from the library.

Click here for more information.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 