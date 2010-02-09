Drainage Pipe Repair to Close Highway 135

The project is expected to last from Wednesday through the end of March

A project to repair Highway 135 south of the junction of Highways 1 and 135 between Orcutt and Los Alamos (at San Antonio Road) will begin Wednesday, weather permitting.

Caltrans will replace drainage pipe under the highway that collapsed in last month’s winter storms.

The roadwork will result in a full closure of Highway 135 in both directions until the project is completed by the end of March.

Southbound motorists may detour by using Highway 1 to San Antonio Road East. The southbound No. 1 (fast lane) on Highway 1 at San Antonio Road will be closed so motorists can turn left onto San Antonio Road. Northbound motorists are advised to use Highway 1 or Highway 101.

Electronic message boards and road signs will alert motorists of the closure.

Click here to view traffic conditions on the state highway system by viewing the Caltrans network of road side traffic cameras.

Motorists also can call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.GAS.ROAD for current conditions for any highway in the state.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.