Frontier Airlines Adds Nonstop Service Between Santa Barbara, Denver

The twice-daily flights will be available beginning June 4

By Terri Gibson | February 9, 2010 | 7:31 p.m.

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced its summer 2010 schedule with the addition of twice-daily nonstop service between Santa Barbara Airport and Denver International Airport beginning June 4.

Fares for the new service will be available for sale on FrontierAirlines.com beginning Sunday.

“This is a very exciting day for Frontier Airlines,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s vice president of planning and strategy. “With the delivery of three new Airbus A320s and additional E190s this spring, we are able to expand our service to new and underserved markets out of Denver. Customers in Santa Barbara can now look forward to Frontier’s excellent customer service and affordable fares as they travel to/from Denver and beyond.”

Frontier’s Santa Barbara service will be flown by the Embraer 190 aircraft. Customers on board the 99-seat aircraft enjoy leather seating in a two-by-two configuration. In addition, all of the E190 aircraft have several rows of Stretch seating, which provides an additional 5 inches of leg room.

In addition to the Santa Barbara service, Frontier also announced the launch of service between Denver and Branson, Mo. Grand Rapids, Mich., Long Beach, Madison, Wis., Newport News-Williamsburg, Va., and seasonal nonstop service to Green Bay, Wis.

In addition, Frontier will add a third daily frequency to New York City on April 19, and a fifth daily frequency to Portland, Ore., San Francisco and Seattle on May 14 for the peak summer travel period.

Click here for more information about Frontier Airlines or to purchase tickets.

— Terri Gibson is the marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
