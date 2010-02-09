Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in School Thefts

Computers were stolen from Bishop Diego High School during a series of recent break-ins

The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects in a series of recent computer thefts at Bishop Diego High School.

Three times last month — on Jan. 6, 10 and 24 — the suspects climbed a fence and smashed windows to gain entry into computer lab classrooms at the school, 4000 La Colina Road.

Apple iMac computers were stolen on two of the three nights.

Anyone with suspect information is asked to call Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2331. Callers may remain anonymous.

