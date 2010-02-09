Procore Relocates to Montecito’s Lower Village
The software company leases a suite at 1224 Coast Village Circle
By Ted Hoagland | February 9, 2010 | 3:51 p.m.
Procore has relocated to a 1,410-square-foot office suite at 1224 Coast Village Circle in Montecito.
Procore is a software company that provides online construction project management software.
Francois DeJohn and Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented the sublessor, and Brian Johnson of Radius Group represented Procore.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
