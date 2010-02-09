Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:15 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Firefighters Contain Chimney Fire

Crews keep the blaze from damaging the interior of the home on Tremonto Road

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | February 9, 2010 | 7:44 p.m.

The quick work of firefighters kept a chimney fire from causing any damage to the interior of a home on Tremonto Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the fire at 1060 Tremonto Road shortly before 1 p.m.

There was a lot of smoke coming from the chimney, and fire crews extinguished the blaze, containing it to the inside of the chimney. There was no interior damage to the home or reports of injuries.

Public information officer Ryan DiGuilio said it’s important that chimneys are properly serviced annually. Over time, products of combustion can build up and lead to a chimney fire.

