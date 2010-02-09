Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:19 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

SoCalGas Joins SCEEP as Partner in Energy Efficiency

Southern California Gas Company can provide residents and businesses with cost-saving options

By Candice Tang | February 9, 2010 | 6:34 p.m.

With natural gas being cleaner than coal, cheaper than oil and a 90-year supply readily available in the United States, the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership has announced Southern California Gas Company as a new partner in an effort to provide Southern Santa Barbara County residents with real solutions to reducing energy use.

Other SCEEP partners include Southern California Edison, the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County.

“The addition of SoCalGas means that SCEEP can provide South County residents and businesses with an even broader spectrum of energy-saving options,” said Jim Dewey, facilities and energy manager for the city of Santa Barbara. “We hope that we can achieve even more energy savings than we have in the past, and we will continue working to make Southern Santa Barbara County a leader in energy efficiency.”

Mark Gaines, director of customer programs for SoCalGas, said, “SCEEP is creating a model sustainable ‘green’ campaign that will continue to achieve long-lasting results for the community and the environment. We hope that our successes here will inspire future plans and courses of energy-efficiency actions in other cities.”

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

