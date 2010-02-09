Flash Flood Watch in Effect Through Tuesday

Thunderstorms are possible, and residents near burn areas are advised to be especially vigilant

A flash flood watch remains in effect for burn areas through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers began Tuesday morning, and forecasters say there’s potential for rainfall rates of ½-inch to ¾-inch per hour.

What the NWS calls a “vigorous storm system” will be moving southward along the West Coast and is expected to bring showers and possible thunderstorms to the South Coast through Tuesday night.

Residents are warned to look out for flash flooding and debris flows, which are possible below the recent burn areas.

As of Tuesday morning, downtown Santa Barbara already had received .11 inches of rain. Click here for real-time rain updates.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .