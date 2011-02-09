Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:41 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings Pleads Not Guilty

Charles Peart Quinn appears in court to face 15 felony and misdemeanor charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 9, 2011 | 8:20 p.m.

The man accused of shooting four people, including two sheriff’s deputies, with a high-velocity air gun in Goleta on Jan. 15 appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday for his arraignment on 15 felony and misdemeanor counts.

Charles Peart Quinn
Charles Peart Quinn, 42, wore an orange Santa Barbara County Jail jumpsuit and was represented by public defender Jeff Chambliss.

Quinn, a transient, pleaded not guilty to charges related to allegedly shooting two young men who refused to give him money and two sheriff’s deputies. The three responding deputies on the scene returned fire with their .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn multiple times in a vacant lot near the Camino Real Marketplace, according to authorities.

He was transferred to the jail early last week after receiving treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office initially filed charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an officer and drawing an imitation firearm.

Eight counts were added in the amended complaint, including two more counts of robbery, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of resisting an executive officer and a new misdemeanor charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

The three deputies have returned to work after being placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars. He said the investigation is not yet fully complete, but that nothing suggests the deputies didn’t follow procedure and their training.

Sugars said the deputy shot in the arm is recovering well, and that the deputy shot in the cheek needs dental work because the shot shattered his tooth.

A preliminary hearing setting for Quinn is scheduled for Thursday.

