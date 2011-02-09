Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego Students Pinch ‘Pennies for Patients’

The students raise more than $1,900 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust pitches in, too

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | February 9, 2011

Bishop Garcia Diego High School presented a check for $1,900.67 on Wednesday to the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, money it raised during its three-week “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser.

Students kicked off the fundraiser at a winter sports rally, collecting change from each of their classes within two minutes, then weighed the change.

Each class had one project manager who rallied classmates and encouraged them to be proactive about fundraising. Students collected change from a variety of sources: leftover change after lunchtime meals, extra money from families business, coins that had been lost in home sofas and funds from bake sales.

The junior class raised the most money, with $551. The seniors placed second with $480.55 raised, followed by the freshmen at $247.60 and the sophomores at $121.52.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust donated $500 to the students’ cause and provided a pizza party to the junior class for their efforts. The bank also provided students with the tools to count and keep track of their money.

“Thanks to your efforts, the junior class raised more than $550, which is awesome,” Principal Paul Harrington said. He then presented a “spirit stump” — a large stick with a cardinal, the school’s mascot, sitting atop it — to the junior class for their accomplishments.

“The students realize how easy it is to help and support a worthy cause,” said Stacey Carr, the school’s director of special events and student activities.

Erin Pearson, campaign manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, provided information and talked with students about the importance of the cause.

“Students made the decision and got behind (the cause),” Carr said. “It’s all student-run.”

