Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Capps Issues Statement on NOAA’s Draft National Aquaculture Policy

The congresswoman says the policy 'represents a step forward'

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | February 9, 2011 | 2:46 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, issued the following statement on Wednesday in response to the release of a draft National Aquaculture Policy by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In the 111th Congress, Capps introduced the National Sustainable Offshore Aquaculture Act (House Resolution 4363), legislation that sought to establish, for the first time, a comprehensive regulatory framework for offshore aquaculture development.

Currently there are no national policies or laws governing how this method of offshore fish farming should be regulated in America’s territorial waters, which generally begin three miles from the coastline. Capps plans to reintroduce similar legislation this spring.

“NOAA’s draft National Aquaculture Policy represents a step forward in our country’s efforts to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for offshore aquaculture development,” Capps said. “I’m pleased the draft policy tracks closely with the National Sustainable Offshore Aquaculture Act, legislation I introduced in the last Congress that ensures any offshore aquaculture development only proceeds in an ecologically sustainable fashion.

“Offshore aquaculture has the potential to preserve the integrity of our fragile ocean ecosystems, meet the increasing consumer demand for seafood, reduce stress on wild fish populations, and create jobs here at home. But we have to do it right, and this draft policy puts forward a good model for doing it. I believe this type of balanced, comprehensive and precautionary approach has worked in states like California, and has the potential to accomplish similar goals at the national level.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure that any legislation on this topic does not harm coastal communities or the environment.”

Capps also submitted comments to the NOAA while it was developing the released draft policy.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 