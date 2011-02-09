Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Clothing, Equipment Needed for Santa Barbara Sports Drive

Local teens team up to collect donations for children in need

By Kyle Mayfield, Santa Barbara Sports Drive | February 9, 2011 | 1:46 p.m.

Students from Laguna Blanca, Montecito Union, Cold Spring, Marymount, Crane Country Day, Bishop Garcia Diego, El Montecito and Santa Barbara Middle schools are gathering new and gently used sports equipment and clothing for the second annual Santa Barbara Sports Drive.

The Sports Drive will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, 632 E. Canon Perdido St.

The Sports Drive is organized by teenagers with the goal of giving sports equipment and clothing to more than 750 kids in need in the Santa Barbara community and increasing membership and participation at the Boys & Girls Club.

The yearly event has been planned, coordinated and operated by Santa Barbara High School student Matt Wagonhurst and 16 founding members. The team of young philanthropists held their first Sports Drive on April 10, 2010, at the Boys & Girls Club after having previously collected gently used and new sports equipment and clothing.

Truckloads and endless boxes filled the gym at the Boys & Girls Club. Sports Drive members are asking the families in their school districts for donations, but they hope to increase their reach to new families and businesses to help boost donations.

Steve Yapp, Tri-Counties PODS owner, will be lending a helping hand to the Sports Drive this year by donating several PODS to the cause. PODS will be stationed at various school locations as collections points for the drive. Donations will be accepted through February.

The computer support professionals at Make It Work is sponsoring the Sports Drive by providing funding for the event and tech support for students designing the Web site. Also participating in the event is Kim Kjar, athletic director of the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

The Santa Barbara Sports Drive is looking for the following items: balls, bats, gloves, helmets, surfboards, boogie boards, skateboards, bikes, rackets, jerseys, sport shirts, shorts, shoes, shin guards and other equipment in good condition in all styles and sizes.

Once donations are collected and organized, tickets to the event will be distributed to agencies that support children in need, such as Transition House, Court Appointed Special Advocates and the Boys & Girls Club. In addition, other local agencies help us identify kids in need throughout the community so we have a large number kids attending the event.

For more information about the Sports Drive, click here or click here.

— Kyle Mayfield represents the Santa Barbara Sports Drive.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 