Gerald Carpenter: Food Maven Michael Pollan to Share Rules to Eat By

S’Cool Food (as in “school food”) and UCSB Arts & Lectures will present writer Michael Pollan in conversation with National Public Radio anchor Renee Montagne at 8 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 10, at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Pollan, a leader of the sustainable food movement, has written such bestsellers as Food Rules: An Eater’s Manual (2009), In Defense of Food (2008), The Omnivore’s Dilemma (a New York Times and Washington Post top 10 book of 2006) and The Botany of Desire: A Plant’s Eye View of the World (2001).

In person, he is lively, direct, practical and frequently very, very funny. He doesn’t really advise us how to eat, in a technical sense — just, mainly, how to choose our food.

For example, he recommends that when we go into a supermarket, we should “shop the periphery” — i.e. along the outer walls, where we find the real foods such as produce, meat and dairy products — and avoid the center aisles where the brightly colored packages of processed food are stacked. Also, we should “never trust a processed food that makes a nutritional claim right on the package” and “never buy a food that has more than six ingredients” — especially one called “high-fructose corn syrup,” because “I’m not sure what this is, but none of the hundreds of chefs I know cooks with it.”

“How odd is it,” Pollan says, “that everybody now has at least a passing acquaintance with words like ‘antioxidant,’ ‘saturated fat,’ ‘omega-3 fatty acids,’ ‘carbohydrates,’ ‘polyphenols,’ ‘folic acid,’ ‘gluten,’ and ‘probiotics’? It’s gotten to the point where we don’t see foods anymore, but instead look right through them to the nutrients (good and bad) they contain, and, of course, to the calories. … But for all the scientific and pseudoscientific food baggage we’ve taken on in recent years, we still don’t know what we should be eating.”

Pollan will respond to questions posed to him by Montagne and the audience. Courtesy of Borders, his books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

Tickets to see Pollan are $33 for the general public and $16 for UCSB students, and can be purchased from Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535, online by clicking here or from The Granada at 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .