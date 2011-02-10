Revised Plans for Miramar Hotel Project Go Before Montecito Association

The group recommends 'fairly minor' changes, and overall residents seem eager to see the proposal proceed

About 30 people gathered to talk about changes to the Miramar Hotel project during Tuesday’s Montecito Association meeting, and though some residents still have issues with the plan, most said they would just like to see some movement on the project.

“In the community, there are a lot of people that want to see something happening,” said Victoria Greene, executive director of the Montecito Association.

That’s the hope of developer Rick Caruso, who is backing the project. Caruso announced in January that the project was being scaled back, in hopes that financing for the beleaguered project would be forthcoming.

Although the project was approved by the Montecito Planning Commission and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, a group of Montecito residents filed a lawsuit against Caruso’s company, Caruso Affiliated, in 2008. A settlement was reached the following year, but the project remains stalled because of lack of financing, though county supervisors extended the project’s permits last year.

“We feel strongly that it’s an even better project than the one that had been approved,” Caruso wrote in January, adding that it would cut costs — a necessary step if the group hopes to get the project financed — and maintain quality.

The elimination of the ballroom building and tennis courts on the project’s eastern property are among the changes and were replaced with heavily landscaped surface parking lot. The move allowed the group to eliminate one of the two levels of underground parking. Caruso said the approach would reduce the visual impacts from Jameson Avenue, and the lot would have a permeable surface to eliminate stormwater runoff.

Other changes include an increase in open space, and a significant reduction in square footage, required height variances and number of rooms, which would drop from 192 to 186. A new pool restaurant would serve as a three-meal facility, and the amount of the project’s retail space would be reduced. All of the public parking and public access would remain the same as the approved plan.

Greene said the Montecito Association’s Land Use Committee has been reviewing the plan during the past couple of weeks and recommended comments to the board of directors. She said the board will send those comments to the Planning Commission, and called the changes the group is recommending “fairly minor.”

The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the item on Feb. 23, and its recommendations is expected to go before the Board of Supervisors in March.

