Pacific Capital Bancorp Posts $20.8 Million in Profit for Fourth Quarter of 2010

It's the first quarterly profit in three years for the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

Pacific Capital Bancorp, the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, reported net income of $20.8 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2010, and $25.7 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, for the four months since the closing of the $500 million investment from Ford Financial Fund L.P. on Aug. 31, 2010.

It’s the first time the company has posted a quarterly profit in three years.

“We are pleased with the results Pacific Capital Bancorp has achieved over the past four months,” said Carl Webb, chief executive officer. “Following the completion of our recapitalization transactions, we have resumed our position as the premier community banking franchise along the Central Coast of California. We have returned to the basic community banking principles that this franchise was built upon, and we are now in a position to fully serve the financial services needs of our customers with a broad array of lending, depository and wealth management products and services.”

During the fourth quarter of 2010, Pacific Capital Bancorp completed its shareholders rights offering, raising gross proceeds of $76.4 million, and completed its 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, reducing the number of outstanding shares from about 3.29 billion to about 32.9 million (without giving effect to the treatment of fractional shares), bringing the company’s book value per share to $19.53 at Dec. 31, 2010.

Pacific Capital Bancorp and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Capital Bank N.A., exceed the ratios required to be considered ”well capitalized” under generally applicable regulatory guidelines, as well as capital levels that the bank is required to meet under its agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 9.2 percent and 10.3 percent and total risk-based capital ratios were 14.6 percent and 16.4 percent at Dec. 31, 2010, for the bank and company, respectively.