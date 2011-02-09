Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pacific Capital Bancorp Posts $20.8 Million in Profit for Fourth Quarter of 2010

It's the first quarterly profit in three years for the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

By Pacific Capital Bancorp | February 9, 2011 | 9:00 p.m.

Pacific Capital Bancorp, the parent company of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, reported net income of $20.8 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2010, and $25.7 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, for the four months since the closing of the $500 million investment from Ford Financial Fund L.P. on Aug. 31, 2010.

It’s the first time the company has posted a quarterly profit in three years.

“We are pleased with the results Pacific Capital Bancorp has achieved over the past four months,” said Carl Webb, chief executive officer. “Following the completion of our recapitalization transactions, we have resumed our position as the premier community banking franchise along the Central Coast of California. We have returned to the basic community banking principles that this franchise was built upon, and we are now in a position to fully serve the financial services needs of our customers with a broad array of lending, depository and wealth management products and services.”

During the fourth quarter of 2010, Pacific Capital Bancorp completed its shareholders rights offering, raising gross proceeds of $76.4 million, and completed its 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, reducing the number of outstanding shares from about 3.29 billion to about 32.9 million (without giving effect to the treatment of fractional shares), bringing the company’s book value per share to $19.53 at Dec. 31, 2010.

Pacific Capital Bancorp and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Capital Bank N.A., exceed the ratios required to be considered ”well capitalized” under generally applicable regulatory guidelines, as well as capital levels that the bank is required to meet under its agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 9.2 percent and 10.3 percent and total risk-based capital ratios were 14.6 percent and 16.4 percent at Dec. 31, 2010, for the bank and company, respectively.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 