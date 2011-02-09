Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Theaterfest to Take On ‘Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps’

The next PCPA Theaterfest production, Alfred Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps, will open this Thursday, Feb. 10, and run through March 6 at the Marian Theater in Santa Maria, then June 16 to July 3 at the Festival Theater in Solvang.

It was adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, from the movie of Hitchcock, as well as from the “original concept” by two people with intriguing names, Nobby Dimon and Simon Corble.

In the PCPA show, called a “suspenseful-romantic-comedy,” four actors play more than 100 characters. The four are Andrew Philpot, who plays the hero, Richard Hannay; Stephanie Philo, who plays three of the female characters; and two performers identified as Clown #1 (Peter Hadres) and Clown #2 (Evans Eden Jarnefeldt), who play everybody else.

The production is directed by Mark Booher, with sets by Kent Homchick, costumes by Juliane Starks, lighting by Tamar Geist and sound by Elisabeth Rebel.

“The play remains very close to the film, particularly in terms of its frenetic timing,” according to PCPA. “But putting the movie — a farce-like whirlwind adventure — on stage requires ingenious theatrical devises to instantly go from a chase scene on a train, to a plane crash, transform into a luxurious Scottish manor, then to a London flat, or suddenly become the London Palladium. Also occurring at breakneck speed are nearly 100 costume changes, which often happen right before the audience in the blink of an eye.”

Sometime in the first few decades of the 20th century, two gentlemen, unknown to each other, share a railway compartment on a train traveling somewhere in England. One of the gentlemen notices a weird contraption set on the luggage rack over the other man’s head. “What’s that thing?” he asks, pointing. “It’s a McGuffin,” the other says. The first man then asks what a McGuffin is and he is told, “It’s a device for trapping lions in the Scottish Highlands.” “But,” protests the inquisitive passenger, “there are no lions in the Scottish Highlands.” The other man shrugs. “That’s probably not a McGuffin then.”

Part of The 39 Steps takes place in Scotland, and at some point while he was filming Buchan’s novel, Hitchcock began using the term “McGuffin” to denote the mysterious something-or-other — the “papers,” the “plans,” the “blueprints,” the “device” or “prototype” — that is the object of the quest in an espionage thriller. The term caught on. The exact nature of the McGuffin is unimportant, except that the fate of our civilization hinges upon it. What matters about it is that the sneaky, underhanded enemy will do anything to get their claws on it, and our boys have got to be willing to take all decent steps, including laying down their lives, to keep those rotters from getting it.

I am an unabashed fan of Buchan — who began his days in modest circumstances as the first child of a Free Church of Scotland minister and ended them as the 1st Baron Tweedsmuir and the 15th governor-general of Canada — and have read about a dozen of his novels, including The 39 Steps. I have seen Hitchcock’s film five or six times. Yet I cannot, to this day, say for sure what it is that the stalwart and dashing Richard Hannay is going to such great lengths to keep out of enemy hands, nor what exactly would happen if he failed — except that it would be a disaster.

Santa Maria tickets are $28 to $30 and Solvang tickets are $31 to $35. For single Tickets or for more information, click here or call the box office at 805.922.8313.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.