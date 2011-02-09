Friday, April 27 , 2018, 4:44 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Salvation Army After-School Program Announces Openings

The program is also offering a Spring Day Camp

By Mark Ellel, Salvation Army After-School Program | February 9, 2011 | 6:17 p.m.

The Salvation Army has announced the grand opening of the Salvation Army After-School Program, a licensed program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from many of the schools in the Goleta Union and Hope school districts.

The program provides transportation, a healthy snack, homework help and a safe place for children.

It offers full- and part-time rates, and there are still plenty of open slots.

Call Christina Covarrubias at 805.683.3724 for more information.

The Salvation Army After-School Program, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, also is offering a Spring Day Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from March 28 through April 1 for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. It’s also open all day for President’s Day, when children are out of school on Friday, Feb. 18. Space is limited, so sign up today.

Many fun activities planned for children during the camp, including field trips, arts and crafts, sports and cooking. The cost for the Spring Day Camp is $80, which includes field trip costs.

For more information, call 805.683.3724.

— Mark Ellel represents The Salvation Army.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 