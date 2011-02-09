Salvation Army After-School Program Announces Openings

The Salvation Army has announced the grand opening of the Salvation Army After-School Program, a licensed program for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from many of the schools in the Goleta Union and Hope school districts.

The program provides transportation, a healthy snack, homework help and a safe place for children.

It offers full- and part-time rates, and there are still plenty of open slots.

Call Christina Covarrubias at 805.683.3724 for more information.

The Salvation Army After-School Program, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, also is offering a Spring Day Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from March 28 through April 1 for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. It’s also open all day for President’s Day, when children are out of school on Friday, Feb. 18. Space is limited, so sign up today.

Many fun activities planned for children during the camp, including field trips, arts and crafts, sports and cooking. The cost for the Spring Day Camp is $80, which includes field trip costs.

For more information, call 805.683.3724.

— Mark Ellel represents The Salvation Army.