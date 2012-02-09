Driver Hurt After Vehicle Leaves Highway 154 East of Painted Cave Road

Officials say the woman's car went about 100 feet over the side of the roadway

A driver suffered moderate injuries Thursday after her vehicle went off the side of Highway 154 east of Painted Cave Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash about 11:40 a.m.

Capt. David Sadecki said the car went about 100 feet over the side of the highway. Emergency responders used a rope system and basket to rescue the driver.

She was treated and stabilized at the scene, then transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to Sadecki.

One lane of the highway was blocked for about an hour. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire was assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, American Medical Response, the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue.

