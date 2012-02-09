Genealogical Society Meeting to Feature Look at 200-Year-Old Torah Restoration

Special interest groups will meet before the Feb. 18 program

Learn about 200-year-old Torah restoration at the monthly meeting of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry, Italian Ancestry and Computer Genealogy, and at 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program will start at 10:30 a.m.

This month’s meeting will feature a fascinating look at a 200-year-old Torah restoration being undertaken by Santa Barbara’s Congregation B’nai B’rith. This yearlong project was started in October of last year.

Learn about the origins of this Czech Torah and the individuals who saw it before it was confiscated by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi forces. Learn how it came to Santa Barbara and all about the participatory restoration now under way.

The program will be presented by Judy Mannaberg-Goldman, Elizabeth Gaynes, Jane Honikman and Gayle Rosenberg.

You do not need to be a member to attend the presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is public relations chairman of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.