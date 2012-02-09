Green Business Program Certifies Nine New Green Businesses

Aqua-Flo Supply, Santa Barbara Airbus and True Nature, all of Goleta, and four UCSB Dining Commons among county businesses to receive the certification

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate the most recent Santa Barbara County businesses to achieve the Green Business certification.

The companies most recently certified are Aqua-Flo Supply of Goleta, the Chumash Casino Resort & Hotel of Santa Ynez, Santa Barbara Airbus of Goleta, True Nature of Goleta, four UCSB Dining Commons and Z Folio Gallery of Solvang.

Rick Crandall, director of environmental stewardship for Albertsons of Southern California, will give the keynote address.

In addition to honoring the businesses listed above, the Green Business Program will recognize 12 other businesses that have achieved certification during the past year. Also as part of the luncheon event, the Southern California Gas Co. will present its Energy Smart Award to Greg Lowe and Mark Funkhouser of the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel.

Click here for more information on these businesses, plus a complete listing of all of the local Green Businesses.

“The Green Business Program has continued to have the honor to work with businesses of all types and sizes in our community,” program director Frances Gilliland said. “These businesses see the value in working toward both environmental and economic sustainability.”

The Green Business Program is a countywide effort partnering local governments, agencies, special districts, nonprofits, utility companies, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.

The Green Business Program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment. Businesses address waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and alternative transportation with a checklist tailored to their industry type. The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and promotion upon completion of various mandatory and a minimum number of voluntary actions.

“Even in these tough economic times, job providers continue to sign up for our Green Business Program,” said Tim Mahoney of Southern California Gas Co. “Restaurants, hotels, offices, automotive repair shops and others believe strongly in the economic and environmental benefits of energy efficiency, resource conservation and recycling.”

The program offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s Web site.

— Frances Gilliland is the director of the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.