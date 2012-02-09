Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jensen Guitar & Music Co. Closing Santa Maria Store

Owner Chris Jensen says the location has fallen victim to the economic recession

By Michele Francisco for Jensen Guitar & Music Co. | February 9, 2012 | 11:19 a.m.

Chris Jensen announced Thursday that Jensen Guitar & Music Co. will close its Santa Maria store, located in the Albertsons shopping center on Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

Originally opened in Old Town Santa Maria in 1999, the store was relocated to its current location in 2001 to better serve its customers.

“We loved doing business in the Santa Maria Valley over the last 13 years and have developed strong relationships with the music community here, but the recession finally caught up to us,” Jensen said. “Expenses kept going up while the economy held our income down. We are particularly proud of our local store manager Mike Dougherty, along with all our employees and instructors who have given their best efforts to keep things going.”

Jensen noted that although there have been several parties interested in purchasing the store, no commitments have been made as of this date.

The Santa Maria location of Jensen Guitar & Music Co. will be open during February for lessons as usual and to sell off all existing merchandise, furniture and fixtures.

— Michele Francisco is the marketing manager for Jensen Guitar & Music Co.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 