Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to Host 12th Annual Blue Water Ball

The 12th annual Blue Water Ball, a benefit for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at the Santa Barbara Women’s Club-Rockwood.
This fun and inspiring event, sponsored by Citrix Online, the Coastal Fund, Fielding Graduate University, Forester Media, Montecito Bank & Trust, Patagonia Inc. and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will feature local wines, hors d’oeuvres, dinner created from local organic ingredients, an auction, live music by Mezcal Martini and a celebration of Channelkeeper’s many recent victories for clean water.
Katrina Rogers, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president of Fielding Graduate University, will deliver the keynote address.
To sponsor, donate, volunteer or reserve tickets, contact Lindsey Guerrero, development director, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.563.3377 x4.
Click here to buy tickets online and learn more about Channelkeeper’s work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.
— Lindsey Guerrero is the development director for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.