Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper to Host 12th Annual Blue Water Ball

Katrina Rogers of Fielding Graduate University will deliver the keynote address at the March 17 benefit

By Lindsey Guerrero for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper | February 9, 2012 | 10:22 p.m.

Katrina Rogers
Katrina Rogers

The 12th annual Blue Water Ball, a benefit for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at the Santa Barbara Women’s Club-Rockwood.

This fun and inspiring event, sponsored by Citrix Online, the Coastal Fund, Fielding Graduate University, Forester Media, Montecito Bank & Trust, Patagonia Inc. and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will feature local wines, hors d’oeuvres, dinner created from local organic ingredients, an auction, live music by Mezcal Martini and a celebration of Channelkeeper’s many recent victories for clean water.

Katrina Rogers, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president of Fielding Graduate University, will deliver the keynote address. 

To sponsor, donate, volunteer or reserve tickets, contact Lindsey Guerrero, development director, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.563.3377 x4.

Click here to buy tickets online and learn more about Channelkeeper’s work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

— Lindsey Guerrero is the development director for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 