Santa Barbara Man Suffers Brain Injury in Attack Outside City Hall

Passerby helps police track down the suspect, arrested on charges of felony battery

Santa Barbara police have arrested a suspect in an attack on Anacapa Street early Sunday that left another man in critical condition with a brain injury.

A passerby called 9-1-1 at 1:17 a.m. to report an assault in the City Hall parking lot at 735 Anacapa St., according to Sgt. Riley Harwood. The caller described a white Lexus leaving the scene and provided a license plate number.

The responding officer found the victim, 26-year-old Alexander George Milovich, unconscious, convulsing with a seizure and with blood on his face, Harwood said. Milovich was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU with a broken nose, a skull fracture and a brain bleed.

Another officer spotted the suspect vehicle a few blocks away. Police said a high-risk traffic stop was conducted and four occupants were detained.

The witness identified 23-year-old Tyler Zamora Lopez as the assailant, according to police. Lopez was arrested on charges of felony battery resulting in great bodily injury and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Nicolas Gabriel Ramirez, was cited for DUI and being in possession of a small quantity of marijuana, Harwood said. He was released.

Police recovered an unloaded .22-magnum caliber revolver, nine rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge casing from the vehicle.

Harwood said Milovich was initially unable to provide a statement to police because of his injuries, but he was interviewed later at his home. He said Milovich is being cared for by family and is expected to make a full recovery.

