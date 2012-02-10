SBCC Trustees Approve Search Committee for New President, Keep Mum on Commission Report

College officials defend their decision not to publicly discuss or release the preliminary findings of a state oversight board

The SBCC Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a 16-member search committee to find a new president/superintendent for the college, following the dismissal last summer of President Andreea Serban.

Staff and community members will help screen the candidates, led by co-chairmen Ron Gallo and Dean Nevins. Gallo is president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, and Nevins is the former chairman of SBCC’s Computer Science Department and a board member for the Goleta Union School District.

The SBCC Board of Trustees will make the final decision and Thursday chose the “prism through which (the search committee) views these candidates” by approving a list of criteria, according to board President Peter Haslund.

The Stanton Chase International search consultant firm SBCC is using has already received 30 applications. A candidate is scheduled to be selected by mid-May — after interviews, site visits and at least one public forum, according to the projected timeline included in Thursday’s agenda.

The board has been the subject of controversy since it dismissed Serban and put her on paid administrative leave through the end of her contract in June 2012. The cause was never made public since the many evaluation meetings occurred in closed session, campus officials have said.

A complaint was sent to the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges last summer alleging the board was out of compliance. The ACCJC visited the campus in the fall as part of its investigation. SBCC received a draft report of its findings on Monday but refused to disclose or even discuss its contents, saying it’s a draft and is therefore confidential.

“Prudence and utmost caution is urged here,” Sue Ehrlich, vice president of human resources and legal affairs for SBCC, said Thursday, adding that the contents of the document shouldn’t be released by discussing or distributing the document since it’s not final.

“The college has 30 days in which to make a confidential response to the draft,” SBCC said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The commission will not render any decision until it has received and considered the college’s response.”

The commission’s own policies state that details of the investigation are to be kept confidential until a decision is issued.

Acting President/Superintendent Jack Friedlander said he didn’t know when the final decision would be made, adding that he had made three unreturned phone calls to the commission’s Jack Pond, vice president of team operations and communication.

Trustee Joan Livingston called Friedlander’s statement that the investigation is ongoing “unfair.” The site visit and interviews occurred months ago — it’s the process that is ongoing, she noted. No decision has been made, Friedlander said in response.

“What does confidential mean as far as documentation?” Livingston asked. “Does confidentiality mean it’s not discussed in general terms, or do we just pretend it doesn’t exist, or what? I mean, confidentiality has a lot of behavioral choices.”

Friedlander said the draft report shouldn’t — and won’t — be discussed, and Ehrlich agreed.

