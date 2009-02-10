Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 7:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’

With an unimaginative plot and a weak character development, even mall rats will be heading for the exits.

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | February 10, 2009 | 12:11 a.m.

2 Stars — Shallow

The endearing humor of Kevin James’ portrayal of Paul Blart is not enough to make Steve Carr’s film work. Essentially one long defense of overweight people and ridiculing the people who make life hard for them, Paul Blart: Mall Cop is neither a compelling romantic comedy nor an engaging action film. The character development is weak and the heist is hard to understand or believe.

The film’s central character is an overweight mall security officer who wants to be a New Jersey patrolman. The problem is that he has a hypoglycemic condition that causes him to faint when his blood sugar is low. This condition is exacerbated by his mother’s (Shirley Knight) decision to comfort her adult son with food.

But his inability to be a real police officer is only part of Blart’s struggle. He is also a failure at love. Having been deceived by an illegal alien who left him once their marriage gave her legal citizenship, Blart is left with his daughter, Maya (Raini Rodriguez), and a broken heart. His lack of self-confidence becomes most obvious when he becomes smitten by Amy (Jayma Mays), a beautiful young woman working a kiosk in his mall.

The villains of the story come in two forms. One is a pathetic jerk (Stephen Rannazzisi) who has designs on Amy and, in front of her, ridicules Blart’s weight. The other is a seemingly incompetent young man named Veck Sims (Keir O’Donnell), who has recently been hired as a mall security officer himself.

We won’t spoil the surprises that come as the plot unfolds and the mall comes under siege, but the action lacks imagination, the humor is predictable and the final outcome is easily foreseen.

Discussion:

» One of the most common fears of most Americans today is obesity. Why do you think this is true? Do you share this fear?

» Did you find the courage with which Blart faced this situation as admirable or hard to believe?

» The plot of how Veck was going to steal $30 million was not fully explained. Do you think that it is a weakness in the plot or the wisdom of the filmmakers to not reveal how easy it would be to steal money through our electronic banking system?

Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church on the Mesa. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 